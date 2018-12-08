Governor-Elect J.B. Pritzker tours Taylorville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. -- Governor-elect J.B Pritzker, Lieutenant Governor-elect Julianna Stratton and Illinois Senator Dick Durbin toured Taylorville today, seeing firsthand areas littered with debris from last weekend's tornado.

They met with residents whose homes were damaged when the EF-3 tornado devastated the small city.

No one was killed - but more than 20 people were injured and hundreds of buildings damaged.

While the significant cleanup effort continues, Senator Durbin says its unlikely this will meet the threshold for assistance from the federal government.

Earlier this week, outgoing Governor Bruce Rauner declared Christian County a state disaster area, clearing the way for state resources to help communities affected and, the Governor-elect says he`s committed to continuing the recovery effort.