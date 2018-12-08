Dozens of holiday home makeovers spread cheer along King Drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More than 100 volunteers from across Chicago got King Drive dressed up for the holidays Saturday as part of a campaign to bring neighbors together and spread holiday cheer.

"A lot of the kids are used to seeing blue lights from police sirens," said Jahmal Cole, founder of My Block, My Hood, My City, which organized the event. "We want them to see holiday lights."

A team of volunteers showed up to decorate Lola Anderson's house on 85th and King Drive, draping decorations, wrapping railings in ribbon, hanging holiday lights and setting up Santa.

"I figure why not go out today and share that holiday spirit with this group," volunteer Frances Pratt said.

Residents could sign up online to request the free holiday makeover. Volunteers say it's about so much more than festive decor.

"It’s Christmas; it’s a time for getting together, I think we just need to cross some lines in the city," said Colin Tysoe, who lives in Des Plaines.

Volunteers hope to decorate 90 homes over Saturday and Sunday, and will return to King Drive to do even more next weekend.