Chicago birthplace of Walt Disney will open to public after restoration

CHICAGO —For nearly a century, the pretty but unassuming house on Chicago's North Side where Walt Disney was born was left to deteriorate.

But thanks to some new owners and a generous grant from the Disney Family Foundation, the historic home is being renovated and restored. After about five years of repairs the house was rededicated this week, on what would have been Disney’s 117th birthday (and Mickey Mouse’s 90th). Disney descendants have even been visiting the house.

The house is expected to reopen as a interactive museum, offering tours to the public sometime in 2019.

WGN's Andrea Darlas takes a look inside the modest historic home, from the parlor, to the study, to the room where the magic really began.