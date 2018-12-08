× As strikes continue, charter operator seeks court order against teachers

GENEVA, Ill. — Negotiations continue in teachers’ strikes in Geneva and in Chicago, where a charter school operator is seeking a court order to get teachers to go back to work.

Teachers in Geneva and the school board say they made progress during contract negotiations that nearly lasted until midnight Friday. Both sides say they’ve made concessions, the Daily Herald reports, but did not reach an agreement to end the strike yet.

The biggest disagreement surrounds salaries and the board’s proposed “flat raise” salary schedule. They’ll return to the bargaining table Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile in Chicago, the Acero Charter School Network is seeking a court order to force its teachers to end their strike. Acero filed an unfair labor practice charge Friday, aiming to get students and teachers back in the classroom while negotiations continue. The teachers union responded, saying there is nothing illegal about the strike under Federal labor law.

Teachers from 15 Acero schools walked off the job Tuesday in a dispute over pay and class size. It’s the first charter school strike in the nation.