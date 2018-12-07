Video released of CPD accident that injured suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: Story contains video with graphic content

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating an accident in which a police cruiser struck an offender during a chase.

Friday COPA released video of the incident.

Police said they were chasing two suspects in October near 46th Street and Talman Ave. They believed one of the suspects had a weapon.

The suspects were on foot.

During the chase, one suspect made a right turn. The police officer driving the cruiser also turned and the vehicle hit the suspect, identified as Matthew Aguilar, 20.

An arrest report said the officer first hit a metal construction plate, got distracted, and didn't see the Aguilar.

Aguilar was charged with resisting arrest. He was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police say they recovered a gun.