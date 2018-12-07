Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend

After a dismal start to December, sunshine dominated area skies on Friday as high pressure settled across the Midwest. Receiving 94% of our possible sunshine, Friday was the city’s sunniest day since November 14th. Despite the fair skies, temperatures only reached the mid and upper 20s across the metro area. Readings will slowly rise in coming days as polar air continues to moderate in response to persistent sunshine. The lack of snow cover will also help our temperatures recover from the subfreezing levels of late. As a major storm system brings soaking rains and heavy snow to the South and mid-Atlantic regions, sunny, tranquil conditions will continue here through Monday, bringing the area its sunniest stretch of weather since mid-September. Southwest winds are forecast to lock in by midweek, sending temperatures into the 40s.