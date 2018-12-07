Search continues for suspect in shooting at CTA station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Chicago police believe the man shot in a CTA pedestrian tunnel Thursday was targeted specifically by the gunman.

The man remains in serious to critical condition after the shooting at the CTA Jackson station during the evening rush hour.

The hospitalized man has so far refused to cooperate with the investigation.

And no arrests have been made.

Police said they are examining footage from high definition police cameras that are positioned in the tunnel.

Police also said The Loop remains one of the most heavily patrolled and safest parts of the city.

