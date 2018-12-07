Over a dozen displaced after house fire in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Over a dozen residents were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

The fire broke out Friday morning in the 3000 block of South Keeler, and it spread to the house next door.

No injuries were reported, but both homes sustained significant damage.

Fire victim Sebastian Radea described the fire as "life-changing."

"Now all of our things, the money, the memories we had there are gone," he said.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, residents suspect it could be related to a space heater.

Street closures around fire at 30th/Keeler: 30th CLOSED Tripp to Kedvale; Keeler CLOSED 31st-30th. pic.twitter.com/QEvnm1B56l — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) December 7, 2018

DEVELOPING: CFD still on scene of Little Village house fire that spread to adjoining home. No injuries. Hitting hot spots now. @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/rlOX8WVYEz — Nancy Loo (@NancyLoo) December 7, 2018