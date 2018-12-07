× NRA settles lawsuit with ‘The Bean’ artist

CHICAGO — The National Rifle Association says it will remove an image of Chicago’s famous bean-shaped sculpture from a video advertisement, ending a legal dispute that began this year after the artist sued for copyright infringement.

The Chicago Tribune reports that British artist Anish Kapoor says he’s “pleased to declare victory over the NRA.”

Kapoor filed a lawsuit in June over the NRA’s use of a picture of the Cloud Gate sculpture in a video released in April 2017. He alleged that the NRA didn’t have permission to use the image commercially and sought to have the image removed, along with damages for copyright infringement.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam characterized the lawsuit as “baseless.” He says the NRA didn’t pay Kapoor any of the damages his lawsuit sought.