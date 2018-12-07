Marvel releases dramatic Avengers 4 trailer ‘Avengers: Endgame’

LOS ANGELES — Marvel Studios released the trailer for the fourth Avengers film, titled “Avengers: Endgame,” to be released in April 2019.

“Endgame” finds Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) trying to recover from the widespread devastation and missing heroes left by the evil Thanos in “Avengers: Infinity Wars.”

The heroes are scattered across the universe and trying not to lose hope. The trailer opens with an almost Hamlet-like sequence of Iron Man talking to his helmet, trying to send a message back to Earth while he drifts in space with a day’s worth of oxygen left.

“Part of the journey is the end,” says Iron Man as he floats.

Black Widow and the captain are on ground strategizing a plan to save the world, hopefully with the help of Ant Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who make brief appearances in the trailer.

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo and screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, both of “Infinity Wars,” will return for the new movie. It is unclear if this will be the last Avengers movie, although Chris Evans hinted he might be saying farewell to Captain America after the film in an interview with The New York Times.

Marvel plans to release “Captain Marvel” before “Endgame” and follow it with “Spiderman: Far From Home.”