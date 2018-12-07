Manny’s Deli offers free sandwiches to celebrate season 2 of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — To celebrate season two of the Golden Globe-nominated "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Manny's Deli in Chicago has created a special sandwich called "The Maisel."

It's includes pastrami, salami, coleslaw and special sauce all on rye bread, and they're giving away 50 of them every day next week.

It'll start at 11 a.m. from Sunday Dec. 9 through Saturday Dec. 15th at Manny's, located at 1141 S. Jefferson in the South Loop.

The sandwich will be available for purchase after the 50 free sandwiches every day are gone.

Season two of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.