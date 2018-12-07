× Lunchbreak: Spanish Tortilla

Chef Diego Amat

Mercat a la Planxa

638 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago IL (312) 765-0524

www.Mercatchicago.com

Recipe:

Mercat Tortilla Recipe

For the Tortilla (Spanish omelet)

2 pounds of Kennebec or Yukon Gold Potato (peeled and diced)

1 pound of Spanish Onions, diced

1 quart of Olive Oil

8 each Whole Eggs

2 T Kosher salt

For the Preparation:

In a large pan caramelize the onions, once caramelized add the diced potato. Fry the potatoes in the oil with onions until they develop a crispy golden brown color on all sides, being careful not to burn the onions.

While the potatoes are cooking, whisk together the eggs in a separate bowl.

When the potatoes are well colored and cooked through, drain the mixture from the oil and combine with the whisked eggs.

Season mix with salt and pepper.

To make the Tortilla:

Heat a nonstick pan over medium heat for about 2 minutes until hot, but not smoking.

Add a drizzle of olive oil, then the egg mixture, stir to evenly heat and allow to cook on one side for about 3 minutes, until mix starts to set.

The egg will be runny in the middle still, but this is ok. Using a large round surface, such as a plate, flip the omelet out of the pan, then return to the pan to finish cooking.

To serve:

Some like their Tortilla still runny inside some like it cooked firm, this is up to the cook! We serve ours with aioli or pan con tomate.

The Spanish tortilla is served hot or at room temperature and is delicious either way!