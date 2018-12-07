Kids in foster care get Christmas surprise thanks to donations, volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- For more than 30 children who are in foster care, Christmas came early Friday

The kids, who ranged in age from 7 to 17, live in Lydia Home’s residential treatment center.

WGN News was unable to show their faces because they’re wards of the state and most of them have endured intense trauma.

All day long volunteers were busy setting up for a fancy holiday party at Citypoint Loft. It included beautiful table arrangements, lots of food and a stage stuffed with gifts.

Everything was donated to the organization so the kids would have a festive night to remember.

“I want them to feel loved and feel special,” said volunteer Candice Evans. “And feel that people gave up time and energy so they can have this extraordinary experience because they are awesome and special.”

Lydia Home’s goal is to help the kids heal and find a loving home, either back with family, with a foster family or adopted, by this time next year.

“This is rewiring everything in them this is saying that there are good people, that you are loved that you are accepted that you are cared for, and that there is hope,” said Director of Development Jonn Blazey.

In addition to gifts from their wish lists, all of the kids received a laptop.