Jeff Mauro, THE SANDWICH KING is here with some holiday sandwiches!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Menu

Holiday Turkey Club

Cheesy BBQ Beef

Holiday Promotions at Pork & Mindy’s

1623 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL 60647

12 Days of Sandwiches: Now through December 18, anyone who eats all 12 sandwiches on the menu before 12/18 at the Bucktown location (1623 N. Milwaukee) will be entered to win Pork & Mindy’s catering for 25 people.

Pork & Mindy’s is offering a seasonal Gingerbread ’Nado with vanilla ice cream, gingerbread cookies and caramel sauce. It’s topped with gum drops and one cleverly placed gingerbread man, and available at the Bucktown and Wells St. Market stores through December 25.

At the Bucktown location, give back with the Toys for Tots drop-off bin and receive a free order of tots.

Recipes

Holiday Turkey Club

1 brioche bun

4 ounces honey glazed turkey

2 sweet heat pig candy

2 tablespoons cranberry sage aioli

Lettuce

Tomato

1. Toast brioche bun with butter until golden and crispy

2. Spread cranberry aioli over top bun

3. Place turkey on bottom bun and top with Sweet Heat Pig candy

4. Finish sandwich by topping turkey with lettuce, tomato and top bun

Cheesy BBQ Beef

1 onion roll

4 ounces smoked beef

1 tablespoon sweet heat BBQ sauce

2 tablespoons smokey cheese sauce

1/2 ounce crispy pickled red onions

1. Toast onion roll with butter until golden and crispy

2. Place smoked beef on bottom bun

3. Top beef with barbecue sauce, cheese sauce, red onions and top bun

Website: www.jeffmauro.com/web/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TheRealJeffMauro

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JeffMauro