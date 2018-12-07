Dear Tom,

Since Chicago’s weather turned cold in mid- October through the end of November, on how many days has the temperature reached or exceeded normal?

Thanks

Patrick Carry,

Waukegan

Dear Pat,

Temperatures at or above normal have been scarce in the Chicago area since the cold weather arrived on October 11. October began on a warm note with temperatures well above normal the first 10 days of the month, punctuated by a 23-degree surplus on October 9 with a high of 85 and a low of 70. The rest of the month was quite chilly with 14 of remaining 20 days averaging below normal. November was also tilted far to the cold side of the ledger with 23 of the month’s 30 days below normal including a 17-day stretch from November 6-22. The month’s highest temperature was just 52 degrees, the lowest maximum for any Chicago November dating back to 1871.