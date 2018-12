Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday marked the the 77th anniversary of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

It was "a date which will live in infamy."

More than 2,000 Americans were killed and American warships and aircraft destroyed.

The attack in Hawaii propelled the United States into World War II.

Friday, at Naval Station Great Lakes, a ceremony was held to remember the lives lost. One million sailors who trained at Great Lakes served the nation in World War II.