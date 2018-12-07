Grammy 2019 nominees: The complete list

Nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards were announced Friday and one of the nominees was brought to tears live on television.
Singer Janelle Monáe -- along with Alessia Cara and Shawn Mendes -- announced some the nominees on "CBS This Morning." Monáe became emotional when her "Dirty Computer" was announced for album of the year.
She said she was moved because the project is "about community," especially the LGBT community of which she is a part.
"I hope they feel seen," Monáe said. "I hope they feel loved and I hope they feel celebrated."
Rap artists Kendrick Lamar and Drake received the most nominations with eight and seven, respectively. Singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile received six nominations.
Fans of H.E.R., the singer/musician who wears sunglasses and guards her privacy to keep the focus on her music, had plenty to celebrate with her multiple nominations.
She scored nods for best R&B album, album of the year and best new artist.
Female artists dominated top categories this year. Seemingly in an effort to address a historic lack of diversity among its previous nominees, the Grammys expanded the major categories of album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist from five nominees to eight.
There was controversy early on when rapper Cardi B and rapper/singer Post Malone were deemed ineligible for the best new artist category.
But the pair did well anyway.
Malone's "Beerbongs & Bentleys" is up album of the year, as is Cardi B's "Invasion of Privacy."
Her hit "I Like It" is also up for record of the year.
This year the Grammy Awards ceremony is slated for February 10.
Here's a list of some of the Grammy nominees. The complete list of more than 80 categories can be found on Grammys.com.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
"I Like It," Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
"The Joke," Brandi Carlile
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"God's Plan," Drake,
"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
"Rockstar," Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
"The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. featuring Maren Morris
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computers, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, featuring Kendrick Lamar
SONG OF THE YEAR
“All The Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Boo’d Up," Ella Mai
“God’s Plan," Drake
“In My Blood," Shawn Mendes
“The Joke," Brandi Carlile
“The Middle," Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris
“Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is America," Childish Gambino
BEST NEW ARTIST
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Colors,” Beck
“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
"Fall in Line," Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato
"Don't Go Breaking My Heart," Backstreet Boys
"'S Wonderful," Tony Bennett and Diana Krall
"Shallow," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"Girls Like You," Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B
"Say Something," Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton
"The Middle," Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL
Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat "King" Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, P!nk
Reputation, Taylor Swift
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It,” Fisher
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides, Sophie
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
The Emancipation Procrastination, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Steve Gadd Band, Steve Gadd Band
Modern Lore, Julian Lage
Laid Black, Marcus Miller
Protocol 4, Simon Phillips
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
"Four Out of Five," Arctic Monkeys
"When Bad Does Good," Chris Cornell
"Made An America," The Fever 333
"Highway Tune," Greta Van Fleet
"Uncomfortable," Halestorm
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
"Condemned to the Gallows," Between The Buried And Me
"Honeycomb," Deafheaven
"Electric Messiah," High on Fire
"Betrayer," Trivium
"On My Teeth," Underoath
BEST ROCK SONG
“Black Smoke Rising,” Greta Van Fleet
“Jumpsuit,” Twenty One Pilots
“Mantra,” Bring Me The Horizon
“Masseduction,” St. Vincent
“Rats,” Ghost
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
Colors, Beck
Utopia, Bjork
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseducation, St. Vincent
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton
"Summer," The Carters
"Y O Y," Lalah Hathaway
"Best Part," H.E.R Featuring Daniel Caesar
"First Began," PJ Morton
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand," Leon Bridges
"Don't Fall Apart On Me Tonight," Bettye LaVette
"Honest," MAJOR.
"How Deep Is Your Love," PJ Morton featuring Yebba
"Made For Love," Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway
BEST R&B SONG
"Boo'd Up," Ella Mai
"Come Through and Chill," Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi
"Feels Like Summer," Childish Gambino
"Focus," H.E.R.
"Long As I Live," Toni Braxton
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and the Drumhedz, Chris Dave and the Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
BEST R&B ALBUM
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
"Be Careful," Cardi B
"Nice For What," Drake
"King's Dead," Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
"Bubblin," Anderson .Paak
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
"Like I Do," Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink
"Pretty Little Fears," 6lack featuring J. Cole
"This Is America," Childish Gambino
"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"Rockstar," Post Malone featuring 21 Savage
BEST RAP SONG
"God's Plan," Drake
"King's Dead," Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake
"Lucky You," Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas
"Sicko Mode," Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee
"Win," Jay Rock
BEST RAP ALBUM
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Wouldn’t It Be Great?,” Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris
“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Shoot Me Straight,”
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Break Up in the End,” Cole Swindell
“Dear Hate” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill
“I Lived It,” Blake Shelton
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You” Little Big Town
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
BEST NEW AGE ALBUM
Hiraeth, Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann
Beloved, Snatam Kaur
Opium Moon, Opium Moon
Molecules of Motion, Steve Roach
Moku Maluhia – Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West
BEST IMPROVISED JAZZ SOLO
“Some of That Sunshine,” Regina Carter
“Don’t Fence Me In,” John Daversa
“We See,” Fred Hersch
“De-Dah,” Brad Mehldau
“Cadenas,” Miguel Zenón
BEST JAZZ VOCAL ALBUM
My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole
The Questions, Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate Mcgarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace
If You Really Want, Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest conducted by Vince Mendoza
The Window, Cécile Mclorin Salvant
BEST JAZZ INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
Diamond Cut, Tia Fuller
Live in Europe, Fred Hersch Trio
Seymour Reads the Constitution!, Brad Mehldau Trio
Still Dreaming, Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade
Emanon, The Wayne Shorter Quartet
BEST LARGE JAZZ ENSEMBLE ALBUM
All About That Basie, The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart
American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom, John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists
Presence, Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band
All Can Work, John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble
Barefoot Dances and Other Visions, Jim Mcneely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band
BEST LATIN JAZZ ALBUM
Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels
Back to the Sunset, Dafnis Prieto Big Band
West Side Story Reimagined, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cinque, Elio Villafranca
Yo Soy La Tradicion, Miguel Zenón featuring Spektral Quartet
BEST GOSPEL PERFORMANCE/SONG
"You Will Win," Jekalyn Carr
"Won't He Do It," Koryn Hawthorne
"Never Alone," Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin
"Cycles," Jonathan McReynolds featuring DOE
"A Great Work," Brian Courtney Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC PERFORMANCE/SONG
"Reckless Love," Cory Asbury
"You Say," Lauren Daigle
"Joy.," for KING & COUNTRY
"Grace Got You," MercyMe featuring John Reuben
"Known," Tauren Wells
BEST GOSPEL ALBUM
One Nation Under God, Jekalyn Carr
Hiding Place, Tori Kelly
Make Room, Jonathan McReynolds
The Other Side, The Walls Group
A Great Work, Brian Courtney Wilson
BEST CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC ALBUM
Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle
Hallelujah Here Below, Elevation Worship
Living With a Fire, Jesus Culture
Surrounded, Michael W, Smith
Survivor: Live From Harding Prison, Zach Williams
BEST ROOTS GOSPEL ALBUM
Unexpected, Jason Crabb
Clear Skies, Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Favorites: Revisited By Request, The Isaacs
Still Standing, The Martins
Love Love Love, Gordon Mote
BEST LATIN POP ALBUM
Prometo, Pablo Alboran
Sincera, Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía
Vives, Carlos Vives
BEST LATIN ROCK, URBAN OR ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
Claroscura, Aterciopelados
COASTCITY, COASTCITY
Encanto Tropical, Monsieur Periné
Gourmet, Orishas
Aztlán, Zoé
BEST REGIONAL MEXICAN MUSIC ALBUM
Primero Soy Mexicana, Angela Aguilar
Mitad Y Mitad, Calibre 50
Totalmente Juan Gabriel Vol. II, Aida Cuevas
Cruzando Borders, Los Texmaniacs
Leyendas De Mi Pueblo, Mariachi Sol De Mexico De Jose Hernandez
¡México Por Siempre!, Luis Miguel
BEST TROPICAL LATIN ALBUM
Pa'Mi Gente, Charlie Aponte
Legado, Formell Y Los Van Van
Orquesta Akokán, Orquesta Akokán
Ponle Actitud, Felipe Peláez
Anniversary, Spanish Harlem Orchestra
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS PERFORMANCE
“Kick Rocks,” Sean Ardoin
“Saint James Infirmary Blues,” Jon Batiste
“The Joke,” Brandi Carlile
“All On My Mind,” Anderson East
“Last Man Standing,” Willie Nelson
BEST AMERICAN ROOTS SONG
“All the Trouble,” Lee Ann Womack
“Build a Bridge,” Mavis Staples
“The Joke,”Brandi Carlile
“Knockin’ On Your Screen Door,” John Prine
“Summer’s End,” John Prine
BEST AMERICANA ALBUM
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers
BEST BLUEGRASS ALBUM
Portraits in Fiddles, Mike Barnett
Sister Sadie II, Sister Sadie
Rivers and Roads, Special Consensus
The Travelin’ McCourys, The Travelin' McCourys
North of Despair, Wood & Wire
BEST TRADITIONAL BLUES ALBUM
Something Smells Funky ‘Round Here, Elvin Bishop's Big Fun Trio
Benton County Relic, Cedric Burnside
The Blues Is Alive and Well, Buddy Guy
No Mercy in This Land, Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
Don’t You Feel My Leg (The Naughty Bawdy Blues of Blue Lu Barker), Maria Muldaur
BEST CONTEMPORARY BLUES ALBUM
Please Don’t Be Dead, Fantastic Negrito
Here in Babylon, Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps
Cry No More, Danielle Nicole
Out of the Blues, Boz Scaggs
Victor Wainwright and the Train, Victor Wainwright and the Train
BEST FOLK ALBUM
Whistle Down the Wind, Joan Baez
Black Cowboys, Dom Flemons
Rifles & Rosary Beads, Mary Gauthier
Weed Garden, Iron & Wine
All Ashore, Punch Brothers
BEST REGIONAL ROOTS MUSIC ALBUMS
Kreole Rock and Soul, Sean Ardoin
Spyboy, Cha Wa
Aloha From Na Hoa, Na Hoa
No ‘Ane’I, Kalani Pe’a
Mewasinsational – Cree Round Dance Songs, Young Spirit
BEST REGGAE ALBUM
As The World Turns, Black Uhuru
Reggae Forever, Etana
Rebellion Rises, Ziggy Marley
A Matter of Time, Protoje
44/876, Sting & Shaggy
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Deran, Bombino
Fenfo, Fatoumata Diawara
Black Times, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
Freedom, Soweto Gospel Choir
The Lost Songs of World War II, Yiddish Glory
BEST CHILDREN'S ALBUM
All The Sounds, Lucy Kalantari & The Jazz Cats
Building Blocks, Tim Kubart
Falu's Bazaar, Falu
Giants of Science, The Pop Ups
The Nation of Imagine, Frank & Deane
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM (INCLUDES POETRY, AUDIO BOOKS & STORYTELLING)
Accessory To War (Neil Degrasse Tyson & Avis Lang), Courtney B. Vance
Calypso, David Sedaris
Creative Quest, Questlove
Faith - A Journey for All, Jimmy Carter
The Last Black Unicorn, Tiffany Haddish
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
The Band's Visit, Original Broadway Cast
Carousel, 2018 Broadway Cast
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, Original Television Cast
My Fair Lady, 2018 Broadway Cast
Once On This Island, New Broadway Cast
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Call Me by Your Name
Deadpool 2
The Greatest Showman
Lady Bird
Stranger Things
BEST SCORE SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch & Hans Zimmer
Coco, Michael Giacchino
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“All The Stars,”Kendrick Lamar & Sza
“Mystery of Love,” Sufjan Stevens
“Remember Me,” Miguel featuring Natalia Lafourcade
“Shallow,” Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“This Is Me,” Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble
BEST INSTRUMENTAL COMPOSITION
"Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soul),” Terence Blanchard
“Chrysalis,” Kittel & Co.
“Infinity War,” Alan Silvestri
“Mine Mission,” John Powell & John Williams
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTAL OR A CAPPELLA
“Batman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Wynton Marsalis
“Change the World,” Take 6
“Madrid Finale,” John Powell
“The Shape of Water,” Alexandre Desplat
“Stars and Stripes Forever,” John Daversa Big Band featuring Daca Artists
BEST ARRANGEMENT, INSTRUMENTS AND VOCALS
“It Was a Very Good Year,” Willie Nelson
“Jolene,” Dan Pugach
“Mona Lisa,” Gregory Porter
“Niña,” Magos Herrera & Brooklyn Rider
“Spiderman Theme,” Randy Waldman Featuring Take 6 & Chris Potter
BEST RECORDING PACKAGE
Be the Cowboy, Mitski
Love Yourself: Tear, BTS
Masseduction, St. Vincent
The Offering, The Chairman
Well Kept Thing, Foxhole
BEST BOXED OR SPECIAL LIMITED EDITION PACKAGE
Appetite For Destruction (Locked N' Loaded Box), Guns N' Roses
I'll Be Your Girl, The Decemberists
Pacific Northwest '73-74': The Complete Recordings, Grateful Dead
Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of "Weird Al" Yankovic, "Weird Al" Yankovic
Too Many Bad Habits, Johnny Nicholas
BEST ALBUM NOTES
Alpine Dreaming: The Helvetia Records Story, 1920-1924, Various Artists
4 Banjo Songs, 1891-1897: Foundational Recordings Of America's Iconic Instrument, Charles A. Asbury
The 1960 Time Sessions, Sonny Clark Trio
The Product Of Our Souls: The Sound And Sway Of James Reese Europe's Society Orchestra, Various Artists
Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979-1981 (Deluxe Edition), Bob Dylan
Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris, Various Artists
BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM
Any Other Way, Jackie Shane
At The Louisiana Hayride Tonight..., Various Artists
Battleground Korea: Songs And Sounds Of America's Forgotten War, Various Artists
A Rhapsody In Blue - The Extraordinary Life of Oscar Levant, Oscar Levant
Voices of Mississippi: Artists And Musicians Documented by William Ferris, Various Artists
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL
All The Things That I Did And All The Things That I Didn't Do, The Milk Carton Kids
Colors, Beck
Earthtones, Bahamas
Head Over Heels, Chromeo
Voicenotes, Charlie Puth
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL
Boi-1da
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
BEST REMIXED RECORDING
"Audio (Cid Remix)," Lsd
"How Long (Edx's Dubai Skyline Remix)," Charlie Puth
"Only Road (Cosmic Gate Remix)," Gabriel & Dresden featuring Sub Teal
"Stargazing (Kaskade Remix)," Kygo Featuring Justin Jesso
"Walking Away (Mura Masa Remix)," Haim
BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM
Eye In the Sky - 35th Anniversary Edition, The Alan Parsons Project
Folketoner, Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor
Seven Words From the Cross, Matthew Guard & Skylark
Sommerro: Ujamaa & The Iceberg, Ingar Heine Bergby, Trondheim Symphony Orchestra & Choir
Symbol, Engine-Earz Experiment
BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL
Bates: The (R)Evolution of Steve Jobs, Michael Christie, Garrett Sorenson, Wei Wu, Sasha Cooke, Edwards Parks, Jessica E. Jones & Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1, Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
John Williams at the Movies, Jerry Junkin & Dallas Winds
Liquid Melancholy - Clarinet Music of James M. Stephenson, John Bruce Yeh
Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11, Andris Nelsons & Boston Symphony Orchestra
Visions and Variations, A Far Cry
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Elizabeth Ostrow
Judith Sherman
Dirk Sobotka
BEST ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
“Beethoven: Symphony No. 3; Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1,” Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
“Nielsen: Symphony No. 3 & Symphony No. 4,” Seattle Symphony
“Ruggles, Stucky & Harbison: Orchestral Works,” National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic
“Schumann: Symphonies Nos. 1-4,” San Francisco Symphony
“Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 4 & 11,” Boston Symphony Orchestra
BEST OPERA RECORDING
“Adams: Doctor Atomic,” BBC Symphony Orchestra; BBC Singers
“Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs,” The Santa Fe Opera Orchestra
“Lully: Alceste,” Les Talens Lyriques; Choeur De Chambre De Namur
“Strauss, R.: Der Rosenkavalier,” Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Verdi: Rigoletto,” Kaunas City Symphony Orchestra; Men Of The Kaunas State Choir
BEST CHORAL PERFORMANCE
“Chesnokov: Teach Me Thy Statues,” Mikhail Davydov & Vladimir Krasov; PaTRAM Institute Male Choir
“Kastalsky: Memory Eternal,” The Clarion Choir
“McLoskey: Zealot Canticles,” Doris Hall-Gulati, Rebecca Harris, Arlen Hlusko, Lorenzo Raval & Mandy Wolman; The Crossing
“Rachmaninov: The Bells,” Oleg Dolgov, Alexey Markov & Tatiana Pavlovskaya; Symphonieorchester Des Bayerischen Rundfunks; Chor Des Bayerischen Rundfunks
“Seven Words From the Cross,” Skylark
BEST CHAMBER MUSIC/SMALL ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE
“Anderson, Laurie: Landfall,” Laurie Anderson & Kronos Quartet
“Beethoven, Shostakovich & Bach,” The Danish Quartet
“Blueprinting,” Aizuri Quartet
“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring Concerto for Two Pianos,” Aizuri Quartet
“Visions and Variations,” A Far Cry
BEST CLASSICAL INSTRUMENTAL SOLO
“Bartok: Piano Concerto No. 2,” Berliner Philharmoniker
“Biber: The Mystery Sonatas,” Boston Baroque
“Bruch: Scottish Fantasy, Op. 46; Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor, Op. 26,” The Academy of St. Martin in the Fields
“Glass: Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square,” Craig Morris
“Kernis: Violin Concerto,” Seattle Symphony
BEST CLASSICAL SOLO VOCAL ALBUM
Arc, Anthony Roth Costanzo
The Handel Album, Philippe Jaroussky
Mirages, Sabine Devieilhe, Francoics-Xavier Roth
Schubert: Winterreise, Randall Scarlata
Songs of Orpheus – Monteverdi, Caccini, D’India & Landi, Karim Sulayman
BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM
Fuchs: Piano Concerto ‘Spiritualist’; Poems of Life; Glacier; Rush, JoAnn Falletta
Gold, The King’s Singers
The John Adams Edition, Simon Rattle
John Williams at the Movies, Jerry Junkin
Vaughan Williams: Piano Concerto; Oboe Concerto; Serenade to Music; Flos Campi, Peter Oundjian
BEST CONTEMPORARY CLASSICAL COMPOSITION
Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs, Mason Bates
Du Yun: Air Glow, Du Yun
Heggie: Great Scott, Jake Heggie
Kernis: Violin Concerto, Aaron Jay Kernis
Mazzoli: Vespers for Violin, Missy Mazzoli
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“Apesh*t,” The Carters
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas
“Pynk,” Janelle Monae
“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack
BEST MUSIC FILM
Life in 12 Bars
Whitney
Quincy
Itzhak
The King