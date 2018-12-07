Filmmaker John Anderson joins us to talk blues music

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Film creator John Anderson is here. He directed the documentary "Horn From the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story" about blues musician Paul Butterfield. Paul Butterfield learned the blues from the original masters on Chicago’s South Side. Butterfield was a Hyde Park native. His interracial band added a rock hard edge to the blues and played a key role in introducing the blues to the white, rock audience of the mid-1960s. Paul continued to re-define the blues, while standing up for racial equality, until his death in 1987 at age 44.

John Anderson is running theatrically through the United States till February 2019!

More Info

Website: http://www.thisisandersonproductions.com/index.html