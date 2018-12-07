Daughtry performs new song from new album, “Cage to Rattle”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Daughtry are currently touring on the second leg of their 2018 headlining tour. Hitting multiple cities across the U.S. and the U.K., the tour kicked off on July 21st in Goshen, Indiana and will wrap in December.

They have released five studio albums, scored four No.1 hits and garnered 4 Grammy Nominations. Additionally, the band has sold over 8 million albums and 16 million singles.

Daughtry has become one of the most visible and consistent rock and toll torchbearers of the 21st Century. Since rising to prominence on the fifth season of American Idol, he has released over four albums, all of which reached the Billboard Top Ten and have combined sales over 8 million copies in the U.S.

Daughtry released their new single, "Deep End" on June 6th. It's featured on the band's 5th studio album "Cage to Rattle", which was released on July 27th.

For special fan club pre-sales and ticket information, please visit www.daughtryofficial. com. For the newly announced dates in the U.S., every pair of tickets purchased online will include one physical CD copy of Cage to Rattle. Customers will receive an email with instructions on how to redeem their album.

Daughtry

Tonight at 8PM

Copernicus Center

5216 W. Lawrence

Chicago

http://www.ticketfly.com/

https://copernicuscenter.org/

