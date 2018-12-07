Comedian Jake Johannsen brought us laughs and life hacks this morning

Jake Johannsen made his comedic debut at San Francisco' s Cobbs Comedy Club during an open mic night. In 1986, he won the 11th Annual San Francisco Stand Up Comedian Competition. He quickly became one of the most respected comedians in the country.
And he will be performing tonight this weekend in Chicago.
Jake Johannsen
November 7th 2018
Zanies - Chicago
and
Saturday, November 8th 2018
Zanies - Rosemont
For more on Jake:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jakethis
Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/jakethis
Website: http://www.jakethis.com/