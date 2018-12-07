Chicago charter school strike continues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The strike at Acero's 15 charter schools in Chicago continued Friday.

500 teachers with the Acero Schools charter network walked off the job Tuesday in the nation’s first strike at a charter network.

The teachers want a raise, saying they earn up to $13,000 less than their counterparts at traditional public schools. And they want more money for special education services and smaller class sizes.

Friday, The Chicago Teachers Union took the charter teachers’ demands to Alderman Ed Burke.