Chicago area Friday morning temperatures coldest since last February

CHICAGO -- With the center of cold high pressure just to our west, clear skies and light winds allowed temperatures to drop into the lower teens over most of the Chicago area early this Friday morning.

Chicago’s official observing site at O’Hare International Airport dropped to 16 degrees – the coldest at that location since we registered 12 degrees back on February 18 - Midway Airport followed closely at 17. Lowest area readings were in far-western portions with 9 degrees at Freeport and 11 at Rochelle. To our north in southern Wisconsin, Burlington bottomed out at 7 degrees.

The lowest temperature in Wisconsin was recorded at Land-o-Lakes with a -9 and the lowest in Illinois was 6 degrees at Champaign and Paris.

Following is a listing of area airport low temperatures:

Location/low temperature:

Freeport....9

Rochelle....11

Schaumburg....12

Rockford....12

DuPage/West Chicago....12

Aurora/Sugar Grove....12

Sterling/Rock Falls....12

Waukegan....13

DeKalb....13

Joliet....13

Romeoville/Lewis Univ....14

Pontiac....15

Lansing...15

Kankakee....15

Palwaukee/Wheeling....16

O’Hare....16

Midway....17

INDIANA:

Rensselaer....14

Valparaiso....15

Michigan City....18

Gary....19

WISCONSIN:

Burlington....7

Kenosha....12

Janesville....14

Milwaukee....16