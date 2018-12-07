Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Boston
➢ The Celtics defeated Chicago on November 14 in Boston, 111-82. It was the Celtics’ fourth straight win in the series, their longest versus the Bulls since a six-gamer from 2007 to 2008.
➢ Boston has won four straight games overall, averaging 124.5 points on 50.8 percent shooting while making 16.5 three-pointers per game. The Celtics have made at least 17 three-pointers in six games this season, second most in the NBA (Bucks, eight entering Friday).
➢ Kyrie Irving is one of two NBA players ranking in the top 20 of the NBA in each of these four categories: points per game, assists per game, steals per game and three-pointers per game. The other is Houston’s James Harden.
➢ Gordon Hayward is averaging 14.5 points on 49.1 percent shooting over his last six games, all off the bench. In his first 16 games this season (15 starts) he averaged 9.8 points on 38.9 percent shooting.