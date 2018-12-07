× Bulls Game Notes For Saturday vs. Boston

➢ The Celtics defeated Chicago on November 14 in Boston, 111-82. It was the Celtics’ fourth straight win in the series, their longest versus the Bulls since a six-game r from 2007 to 2008.

➢ Bos ton has won four straight games overall, averaging 124.5 points on 50. 8 percent shooting while making 16.5 three-pointers per game. The Celtics have made at least 17 three-pointers in six games this season, second most in the NBA (Bucks, eight entering Friday).

➢ Kyrie Irving is one of two NBA players ranking in the top 20 of the NBA in each of these four categories: points per game, assists per game, steals per game and three-pointers per game. The other is Ho u s ton’s James Harden.