Bulls Game Notes For Friday vs. Oklahoma City

➢ The Thunder won both games played between these teams last season, holding the Bulls to 69 points in the first win and 79 points in the second win. Chicago shot 31.4 percent from the field against Oklahoma City last season, which was the team’s lowest ever against any team in a single season (min. 2 games).

➢ Oklahoma City has won four straight games, and is an NBA-best 16-3 (.842) since October 28. The Thunder have recorded at least 23 assists in each of their last four games, and are 10-1 (.909) overall this season when reaching that mark.

➢ At 5-20 (.200), the Bulls have tied their fourth-worst 25-game start in franchise history, as the team also started 5-20 last season. Since November 12, Chicago is an NBA-worst 1-11 (.083), while being the only team in the NBA to average fewer than 100 points over that time (98.8 PPG).

➢ Oklahoma City leads the NBA with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game. The team, however, is 10-0 this season when failing to reach their season average, and 6-7 when recording 13 or more offensive boards.

➢ Paul George scored 25 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter of OKC’s 114-112 win over Brooklyn, the most fourth-quarter points scored by a Thunder player since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City. Russell Westbrook recorded his 108th career triple-double in the win, moving him past Jason Kidd for third all-time – only Oscar Robertson (181) and Magic Johnson (138) have more triple-doubles.