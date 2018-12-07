× Blackhawks Game Notes For Sunday vs. Montreal

The Canadiens defeated the Blackhawks in their last matchup on November 5, 2017, 2-0, after the Blackhawks had won eight straight at home dating back to 2006-07. The last time the Canadiens won back-to-back games against the Blackhawks came between the 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons.

➢ Montreal has won two consecutive games, each over the Senators and each by a score of 5-2. The Canadiens have held opponents to three goals or fewer in seven consecutive games, second-longest active streak in the NHL (Vegas – eight).

➢ The Blackhawks are on a six-game losing streak following an eight-game losing streak earlier this season. They are the only team in the NHL with two separate losing streaks of at least six games this season. They had just two six-game losing streaks in the last 10 seasons combined.

➢ Paul Bryon scored twice against Ottawa on Thursday and has four points in four games since returning from injury. He has a 20.1 shooting percentage since 2015-16, highest among qualifying skaters.

➢ Jonathan Toews lit the lamp in Chicago’s loss to Vegas on Thursday, his third consecutive game with a point. He has tallied 11 points (5g, 6a) in his last 13 games after recording just five in his previous 13.