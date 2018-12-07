Abundant sunshine in Chicago as storm targets the South
Sun’s long absence in Chicago ended Thursday afternoon—sunshine to dominate next 5 days; chilliest temps since Feb here Friday AM; windy storm to sweep the South this weekend—big rains, and on its northern flank—ice & snow
More sun here to ease the December sunshine drought as a windy, wet storm churns across the South & Southeast; system threatens eye-catching snow tallies In the Virginia/North Carolina mountains; shifting jet streams to produce moderate warming mid/late next week
Coldest spell in 9 months settles over the area in wake of Sunday night’s blizzard; north & NW suburbs—site of the storm’s heaviest snows—may see single digit lows; eastbound Pacific storm a possible weather-maker here this weekend
2nd powerful storm of the week less than 24 hours away—this one wet rather than snowy; weather here deteriorates rapidly over night; high winds, drenching, possibly thundery rains and shoreline lashing waves coming; 40s due late Sat
Chill to tighten its grip on Chicago’s weather; season’s first set of daytime 30s due by week’s end; a shifting jet stream is driving the temp decline; disturbance could brush Chicago with some snow or flurries Thursday night into Friday
Sunshine to continue in abundance this weekend
Winter Storm Watch for heavy snow in effect for portion of the Chicago area Sunday
Winter Storm Warning for Chicago-area Sunday: Deteriorating travel conditions, heavy snowfall expected
Showers/thunderstorms developing/spreading east and south ahead of approaching cold front
Powerful storms lambaste the region leaving damage in their wake after racing through at highway speeds: 55 to 60 mph; storm gusts as high as 70 mph clocked—heaviest downpours generated 1”+ rains; coolest weather in 5 months settles in over coming days; 50s predicted Saturday
Cold and snow in rear-view mirror as milder weather moves in
Heavy storms headed toward the Chicago area, high winds possible
Florence’s winds are easing, but its torrential downpours are not; serious flooding to worsen as “catastrophic” rains continue drenching North Carolina; slowdown in U.S. weather movement keeping Chicago warm—humidities due to take off Sunday