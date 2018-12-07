× 2 teens missing for three weeks from southern Illinois treatment center

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Police are searching for two teenage girls who went missing last month from Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Center in Carbondale, Ill.

Anna Racine, 16, from Earlville, Ill., and Melissa Camargo, 15, from Rockford, Ill., ran away from the center and were last seen Nov. 13. Local police searched the area, but did not find them. Their families have not received contact, and are worried about their safety.

Racine is 5’4”, weighs 120 pounds and has wavy brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt. She is thought to have left the center without any belongings.

Camargo is 5’2”, weighs130 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a green jacket.

Their direction is unknown, but police say they could be trying to go back to their homes in northern Illinois.

Anyone with information on Camargo or Racine should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.