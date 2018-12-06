Person shot inside pedestrian tunnel at CTA Jackson stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police were are on the scene in the Loop after a person was shot in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop.

Police said the shooting took place in the tunnel between train stops at the Jackson CTA stop around 5 p.m. The tunnel connects the Blue and Red Lines.

One person was shot twice according to police. He was taken to the hospital where his condition stabilized. Police said the person shot is not cooperating with police at this point.

Train service in the loop has been impacted because of the police activity.

Service to the Blue and Red lines were halted and disrupted for over an hour as police investigated.

[Service Disruption] Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between Grand and UIC-Halsted due to police activity near Jackson. More: https://t.co/Seb556OAep — cta (@cta) December 6, 2018

[Major Delays] Blue Line trains are standing near Jackson due to police activity. Crews working to restore service. — cta (@cta) December 6, 2018

Once again, service is resuming on the Blue Line through the subway and trains have resumed stopping at Jackson on the Red Line following an earlier disruption/station bypass from police activity. — cta (@cta) December 7, 2018

Police said the shooting was caught on the CPD cameras inside the tunnel. Investigators are reviewing the footage.

No further information was provided.

#CHICAGO: A police presence remains on State St, due to a shooting in the #CTA transfer tunnel @ Jackson.... However, traffic is now able to get by. #CTA Blue & Red Line trains have also resumed normal service. #Skycam9 pic.twitter.com/6umeQQTTA5 — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) December 7, 2018