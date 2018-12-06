Person shot inside pedestrian tunnel at CTA Jackson stop

CHICAGO — Police were are on the scene in the Loop after a person was shot in a CTA pedestrian tunnel in the Loop.
Police said the shooting took place in the tunnel between train stops at the Jackson CTA stop around 5 p.m. The tunnel connects the Blue and Red Lines.
One person was shot twice according to police. He was taken to the hospital where his condition stabilized. Police said the person shot is not cooperating with police at this point.
Train service in the loop has been impacted because of the police activity.
Service to the Blue and Red lines were halted and disrupted for over an hour as police investigated.
Police said the shooting was caught on the CPD cameras inside the tunnel. Investigators are reviewing the footage.
No further information was provided.