Parents in Kankakee concerned about school fights, violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANKAKEE, Ill. — Parents in Kankakee are worried their kids may not be safe at school. Some parents cited a rise in violence in the halls of Kankakee High School, where there have been several fights this week alone.

Some parents have said they just want a safe learning environment for their kids, but that violence at the school is completely out of control.

Some videos of the fights have popped up on social media. They show all-out brawls, often, one student gets jumped by several others.

One fight happened on Tuesday, and at least one student was injured.

“[He was] knocked to the ground and stomped by five or six individuals,” Chris Karraker, a parent, said. “He actually has a shoe-print on the side of his face.”

Karraker’s son almost got pulled into that fight. He’s been trying to get something done about the issue for months.

“The cause is a lack of supervision and a lack of accountability,” Michele Crecy, a parent, said.

In the case of Crecy, it’s been years since one of her sons was left bloodied and unconscious.

“I understand that fights are going to happen. I understand that we’re dealing with teenagers, but right now it’s completely out of control,” she said.

The district’s suspension report shows many notations for Kankakee High School for fighting. According to the report, that led to more suspensions at Kankakee High School than at the area’s five other high schools combined. Some parents fear where it might end.

“Whose conscience is it going be on when somebody falls, gets knocked down, hits their head and they die?” Karraker said.

The school and District 111 have not responded to a request for comment.

Parents said officials aren’t talking to them either, but said they’ll be demanding some answers at a meeting that starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday.