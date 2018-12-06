Order of names determined for Chicago mayor primary ballot
CHICAGO — A lottery drawing by the Chicago Board of Elections has determined the order of names on February’s mayoral primary ballot, assuming they all survive petition challenges.
Attorney Jerry Joyce won the first of the 21 spots. Beneath him are some names you’ll recognize, and a few you won’t. The last name on the ballot will be former aldermanic candidate John Kozlar.
Unless one candidate carries a majority in February, the top two finishers will face a runoff. To learn more about the candidates, go to wgntv.com/mayor.
Here’s how the names will appear:
Jerry Joyce
Paul Vallas
Willie Wilson
Toni Preckwinkle
Catherine Brown D’Tycoon
Conrien Hykes Clark
William Daley
Garry McCarthy
Dorothy Brown
Gery Chico
Sandra Mallory
Susana Mendoza
Amara Enyia
Richard Mayers
Roger Washington
LaShawn Ford
Neal Sales-Griffin
Lori Lightfoot
Bob Fioretti
Jamal Green
John Kozlar