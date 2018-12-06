× Once the Cubs’ run prevention coordinator, Tommy Hottovy named new pitching coach

CHICAGO – While the main guy in charge hasn’t changed since the end of the 2014 season, the guys under him have flipped a few times since the Cubs’ 2016 World Series title.

That includes the pitching coach – a position that will be held by a different person for a third-straight season in 2019.

For this selection, the Cubs have gone a bit outside the box, promoting their run prevention coordinator Tommy Hottovy to the position for the upcoming season. He served as the team’s “run prevention coordinator” since the beginning of the Maddon era in 2015.

Part of his job responsibilities was to help coaches with game plans and pitchers with daily preparation.

Taken by Theo Epstein and the Red Sox out of Wichita State in the fourth round of the 2004 MLB Draft, and made it to the major leagues for stints in Boston in 2011 and Kansas City in 2012. He was in the Blue Jays, Rangers, and finally the Cubs’ organizations over the next two seasons before leaving the game to join the Chicago front office in 2015.

Hottovy discussed his unique role with the club in a Fangraphs article in 2015, detailing how he took a “Sabermetrics 101” course at Boston University during the rehabilitation of an injury suffered during Cubs’ 2014 spring training.

This would be part of his transition to a coaching/consulting role, and now the pitching coach for the major league club. The Cubs also announced the rest of their coaching staff for the 2019 season as well.

Here is the entire @Cubs 2018 coaching staff, including additions made today. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/T27RVQWKc7 — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) December 6, 2018

Former Cubs player Chris Denorfia will come on the roster as quality assurance coach while Terrmel Sledge will be an assistant hitting coach. Many of the other positions have stayed the same.