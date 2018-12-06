Missing officer with DEA task force found, hospitalized for treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A missing state police officer working with a Drug Enforcement Agency task force was found on the Near West Side Thursday morning.

The officer was reported missing overnight in northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

The DEA confirms the task force officer was involved in an overnight law enforcement operation.

Chicago, State and Federal investigators search for the officer and were able track him down in his SUV in a parking lot near Randolph Street and Ogden Avenue.

The officer was in need of medical attention and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The nature and cause of his medical problem has not been released.