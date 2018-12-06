Minor flooding will continue on segments of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers – falling below flood Saturday
Minor flooding continues at Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A Flood Advisory for nearly bankfull conditions is in effect for the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire. With the rivers in a slow fall and no additional precipitation anticipated, the Flood Warnings/Advisory at all these locations are expected to end Saturday. The segments of the aforementioned rivers are shaded in green on the headlined map.
Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Thu Dec 6 2018
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.63 06 AM Thu -0.61
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 7.73 06 AM Thu -0.18 MINOR
Gurnee 7.0 8.11 06 AM Thu -0.02 MINOR
Lincolnshire 12.5 12.18 06 AM Thu -0.18 ADVISORY
Des Plaines 15.0 14.45 06 AM Thu -0.35
River Forest 16.0 11.72 06 AM Thu -0.31
Riverside 7.5 5.84 06 AM Thu -0.24
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 8.82 06 AM Thu 0.07
Montgomery 13.0 12.64 06 AM Thu -0.05
Dayton 12.0 9.37 06 AM Thu -0.37
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 16.01 06 AM Thu -0.48
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 8.45 06 AM Thu -0.20
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 7.91 06 AM Thu -0.40
Shorewood 6.5 3.29 06 AM Thu -0.34
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 6.13 06 AM Thu -0.49
Foresman 18.0 12.22 06 AM Thu -0.85
Chebanse 16.0 7.92 06 AM Thu -0.79
Iroquois 18.0 12.69 06 AM Thu -0.60
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 7.65 06 AM Thu -1.59
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 8.32 06 AM Thu -0.04
Kouts 11.0 8.93 06 AM Thu -0.02
Shelby 9.0 9.26 06 AM Thu 0.06 MINOR
Momence 5.0 3.33 06 AM Thu -0.03
Wilmington 6.5 3.27 06 AM Thu -0.21
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.42 06 AM Thu -0.23
Hart Ditch
Dyer 12.0 2.96 06 AM Thu -0.24
Little Calumet River
Munster 12.0 6.63 06 AM Thu -0.43
South Holland 16.5 7.05 06 AM Thu -0.74
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.53 06 AM Thu -0.55
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 4.66 06 AM Thu -0.35
Leonore 16.0 6.95 06 AM Thu -1.00
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 8.71 06 AM Thu -1.48
Ottawa 463.0 460.51 06 AM Thu -0.67
La Salle 20.0 19.51 06 AM Thu -0.69
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 4.54 06 AM Thu -0.36
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 5.05 06 AM Thu -0.90
Perryville 12.0 9.35 06 AM Thu -1.14
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.11 06 AM Thu 0.07
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.60 06 AM Thu -0.04
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 3.32 06 AM Thu -0.02
Byron 13.0 10.19 06 AM Thu -0.41
Dixon 16.0 12.38 06 AM Thu -0.35