Minor flooding will continue on segments of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers – falling below flood Saturday

Minor flooding continues at Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. A Flood Advisory for nearly bankfull conditions is in effect for the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire. With the rivers in a slow fall and no additional precipitation anticipated, the Flood Warnings/Advisory at all these locations are expected to end Saturday. The segments of the aforementioned rivers are shaded in green on the headlined map.

Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :