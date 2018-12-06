Minor flooding will continue on segments of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers – falling below flood Saturday

WATCH LIVE: Funeral train carrying President George H.W. Bush travels to Texas A&M University
Minor flooding continues at Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River.  A Flood Advisory for nearly bankfull conditions is in effect for the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire. With the rivers in a slow fall and no additional precipitation anticipated, the Flood Warnings/Advisory at all these locations are expected to end Saturday. The segments of the aforementioned rivers are shaded in green on the headlined map.

Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CST Thu Dec 6 2018

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.63  06 AM Thu  -0.61

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.73  06 AM Thu  -0.18 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     8.11  06 AM Thu  -0.02 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.18  06 AM Thu  -0.18 ADVISORY
Des Plaines           15.0    14.45  06 AM Thu  -0.35
River Forest          16.0    11.72  06 AM Thu  -0.31
Riverside              7.5     5.84  06 AM Thu  -0.24



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     8.82  06 AM Thu   0.07
Montgomery            13.0    12.64  06 AM Thu  -0.05
Dayton                12.0     9.37  06 AM Thu  -0.37

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.01  06 AM Thu  -0.48

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.45  06 AM Thu  -0.20

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     7.91  06 AM Thu  -0.40
Shorewood              6.5     3.29  06 AM Thu  -0.34

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     6.13  06 AM Thu  -0.49
Foresman              18.0    12.22  06 AM Thu  -0.85
Chebanse              16.0     7.92  06 AM Thu  -0.79
Iroquois              18.0    12.69  06 AM Thu  -0.60



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.65  06 AM Thu  -1.59

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     8.32  06 AM Thu  -0.04
Kouts                 11.0     8.93  06 AM Thu  -0.02
Shelby                 9.0     9.26  06 AM Thu   0.06 MINOR
Momence                5.0     3.33  06 AM Thu  -0.03
Wilmington             6.5     3.27  06 AM Thu  -0.21

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.42  06 AM Thu  -0.23

Hart Ditch
Dyer                  12.0     2.96  06 AM Thu  -0.24



Little Calumet River
Munster               12.0     6.63  06 AM Thu  -0.43
South Holland         16.5     7.05  06 AM Thu  -0.74

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.53  06 AM Thu  -0.55

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.66  06 AM Thu  -0.35
Leonore               16.0     6.95  06 AM Thu  -1.00

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     8.71  06 AM Thu  -1.48
Ottawa               463.0   460.51  06 AM Thu  -0.67
La Salle              20.0    19.51  06 AM Thu  -0.69

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     4.54  06 AM Thu  -0.36

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     5.05  06 AM Thu  -0.90
Perryville            12.0     9.35  06 AM Thu  -1.14

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.11  06 AM Thu   0.07

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.60  06 AM Thu  -0.04
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     3.32  06 AM Thu  -0.02
Byron                 13.0    10.19  06 AM Thu  -0.41
Dixon                 16.0    12.38  06 AM Thu  -0.35