Lunchbreak: Grilled Spanish Octopus with Roasted Potatoes, Lemon & Olive Oil

Tino Almaraz, Executive Chef of Meze Mediterraneo
680 Mall Dr, Schaumburg, IL 60173
Recipe:
Grilled Spanish Octopus with Roasted Potatoes, Lemon & Olive Oil (makes 4 servings)
- 1 4lb-6lb Spanish Octopus (can be purchased at any reputable fish purveyor)
- 3 ribs celery cut into large pieces
- 2 large carrots cut into large pieces
- 1 medium onion cut into large pieces
- 1 bunch fresh parsley
- 12 fresh garlic cloves
- 2 cups red wine vinegar
- 1tbs whole black pepper
- 6 sprigs fresh thyme
- 4 bay leaves
- Kosher salt to taste
- 2oz (4 T) fresh oregano, minced
- 6oz (3/4 cup) fresh lemon juice
- 20oz (2 ½ cups) extra virgin olive oil
- 1lb small Yukon potatoes
- 1lb small purple potatoes
- For Octopus:
- In a large pot, put two gallons of cold water and bring to a boil.
- Add the following ingredients: celery, carrots, onions, parsley, four garlic cloves, fresh thyme, bay leaves and 1 cup red wine vinegar.
- Add kosher salt and whole black pepper to taste.
- Bring it to a boil one more time and hold the octopus from the head, dipping the tentacles halfway into the boiling water five times for 3-4 seconds.
- Once the tentacles curl, put the whole octopus in and cook for 60-75 mins or until tender.
- Once tender, take the octopus out of boiling water with a pair of tongs and lay it on a sheet pan to cool.
- Cut off both the head and each of the tentacles, marinate the tentacles for 3-4 hours.
- Remove the tentacles from marinade and let them drain, then grill them in hot skillet until carmelized.
- For Marinade:
- In a mixing bowl, take 6-8 garlic cloves and mince.
- Add 2oz of minced oregano, 3oz lemon juice, 8oz extra virgin olive oil, 1 cup red wine vinegar.
- Add kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
- Whisk marinade and pour over octopus tentacles.
- Cover and let tentacles marinate for 3-4 hours.
- For Potatoes:
- Wash potatoes well and place on a sheet pan.
- Add 2oz extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
- Cover and bake at 400 degrees F for 30 minutes.
- Uncover and let roast in oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown.
- Keep warm until served.
- For Lemon & Olive Oil Mixture:
- In small mixing bowl, combine 3oz fresh lemon juice, 6oz extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
- Whisk all ingredients until mixture becomes creamy.
- Place into a squeezing bottle.
- Shake well before using.