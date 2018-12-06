WATCH LIVE: Funeral train departure ceremony for President George H.W. Bush
Lunchbreak: Grilled Spanish Octopus with Roasted Potatoes, Lemon & Olive Oil

Posted 12:35 PM, December 6, 2018, by , Updated at 01:22PM, December 6, 2018

Tino Almaraz, Executive Chef of Meze Mediterraneo

Meze Mediterraneo

680 Mall Dr, Schaumburg, IL 60173

www.mezewine.com

Recipe:

Grilled Spanish Octopus with Roasted Potatoes, Lemon & Olive Oil (makes 4 servings)

  • 1 4lb-6lb Spanish Octopus (can be purchased at any reputable fish purveyor)
  • 3 ribs celery cut into large pieces
  • 2 large carrots cut into large pieces
  • 1 medium onion cut into large pieces
  • 1 bunch fresh parsley
  • 12 fresh garlic cloves
  • 2 cups red wine vinegar
  • 1tbs whole black pepper
  • 6 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 bay leaves
  • Kosher salt to taste
  • 2oz (4 T) fresh oregano, minced
  • 6oz (3/4 cup) fresh lemon juice
  • 20oz (2 ½ cups) extra virgin olive oil
  • 1lb small Yukon potatoes
  • 1lb small purple potatoes
  • For Octopus:
  • In a large pot, put two gallons of cold water and bring to a boil.
  • Add the following ingredients: celery, carrots, onions, parsley, four garlic cloves, fresh thyme, bay leaves and 1 cup red wine vinegar.
  • Add kosher salt and whole black pepper to taste.
  • Bring it to a boil one more time and hold the octopus from the head, dipping the tentacles halfway into the boiling water five times for 3-4 seconds.
  • Once the tentacles curl, put the whole octopus in and cook for 60-75 mins or until tender.
  • Once tender, take the octopus out of boiling water with a pair of tongs and lay it on a sheet pan to cool.
  • Cut off both the head and each of the tentacles, marinate the tentacles for 3-4 hours.
  • Remove the tentacles from marinade and let them drain, then grill them in hot skillet until carmelized.

 

  • For Marinade:
  • In a mixing bowl, take 6-8 garlic cloves and mince.
  • Add 2oz of minced oregano, 3oz lemon juice, 8oz extra virgin olive oil, 1 cup red wine vinegar.
  • Add kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
  • Whisk marinade and pour over octopus tentacles.
  • Cover and let tentacles marinate for 3-4 hours.

 

  • For Potatoes:
  • Wash potatoes well and place on a sheet pan.
  • Add 2oz extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
  • Cover and bake at 400 degrees F for 30 minutes.
  • Uncover and let roast in oven for 8 minutes or until golden brown.
  • Keep warm until served.

 

  • For Lemon & Olive Oil Mixture:
  • In small mixing bowl, combine 3oz fresh lemon juice, 6oz extra virgin olive oil, kosher salt and black pepper to taste.
  • Whisk all ingredients until mixture becomes creamy.
  • Place into a squeezing bottle.
  • Shake well before using.

 