Actor Jon Heder joins WGN Morning News to talk about "When Jeff Tried to Save the World" showing tonight at the Music Box Theatre.

For tickets and information:

Music Box Theatre

3733 N Southport Ave

Chicago, IL 60613

When Jeff Tried To Save The World

Showtime 9:45 PM

Website: https://www.musicboxtheatre.com/