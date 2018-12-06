Comedian April Macie talks Wedding bells and stand-up comedy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April Macie

Thursday

Friday

April Macie travels the world collecting stories and experiences, which she then translates into humorous, relatable tales in front of audiences worldwide. April has been to over 23 countries, 12 of those performing stand-up comedy (not fellatio) for the troops, was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing in 2006, has appeared on E! Entertainment, Fuel TV, HSN, Sirius and XM Radio, Bob & Tom, Access Hollywood, and was labeled an "emerging talent to watch" by the Hollywood Reporter at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2005. April is a regular guest on the Howard Stern show, where in 2008 she was voted the “Funniest and Hottest” comedian in America. She is currently in the documentary, “I Am Comic” which premiered at the 2010 Slamdance Film Festival and is currently airing on Showtime and will also be appearing on Showtime in the stand-up special "Vegas Is My Oyster" premiering August 5th. Currently, she spends most of her time traveling the United States as a headlining stand-up comedian.