Coldest morning since last February

Early Friday morning temperatures will likely be the coldest we have experienced since the middle of last February, generally in the 10 to 15-degree range. Sunny skies will help it feel a little warmer during the day, if you’re outside, but afternoon highs probably won’t get much warmer than the middle 20s.

After another chilly morning Saturday, readings will begin a slow moderating process that will see daily high temperatures slowly climb through the 30s in the coming days. As opposed to the rains and winter storm over the southern U.S., it should also be a dry period here until the middle of next week, when low pressure approaches out of the central plains, spreading first rain and then a wintry mix over our area by next Thursday.