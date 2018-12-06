Blackhawks Game Notes For Thursday @ Las Vegas
- Chicago has lost five straight and is 1-7-0 in its last eight. A loss tonight would put the Blackhawks at 9-16-5 (.383), their worst 30-game start since 2003-04 (.379).
- Opponents are 0-for-19 on the power-play against the Golden Knights in their last six games in Vegas. Only the Sharks and Sabres have also had a perfect penalty-kill percentage in a six-game span at home this season.
- Vegas has swept the all-time series against Chicago, winning 8-3 on November 27 and winning all three games in 2017-18. The Knights are averaging 5.5 goals against the Hawks since then, the second most by any team against any single opponent (Canadiens, 6.2 versus Red Wings).
- Patrick Kane has six points (1g, 5a) in his last six games – in this span he was involved in 42.9 percent of Chicago’s goals. Since 2016-17, Kane has been involved in 35.8 percent of the Hawks’ goals, fourth best by any skater.
- Nate Schmidt had two goals and an assist in Vegas’ win over Washington on Tuesday, all coming in the third period. He is the first skater in the Golden Knights’ short history with three points in a single third period.
- The Blackhawks are coming off of a 4-2 loss against Anaheim on Wednesday. Since last season, Chicago is 5-14-4 (.304) in the second game of a back-to-back, third worst in the NHL.