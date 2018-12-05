× Woman arrested after pouring hot grease on victim during argument, police say

CINCINNATI — A woman was arrested after she allegedly poured hot grease on someone during an argument, WXIX reports.

Charlene Thompson, 61, has been charged with felonious assault, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office records show. She was already wanted on two counts of criminal damaging or endangerment, according to WXIX.

Police said Thompson dumped hot grease on someone during an argument on Sunday in the Mt. Airy neighborhood of Cincinnati.

The victim suffered severe burns to their back and arm, according to WLWT.

Thompson is being held under a $52,000 bond and has court dates scheduled for Dec. 14 and Dec. 18.