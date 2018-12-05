× Whitney Young H.S. on soft lockdown after 2nd threat found in bathroom

CHICAGO — Whitney Young High School will be on a soft lockdown Wednesday after another threat was discovered.

Three students found a second message in the girls’ bathroom on Tuesday.

The high school has already been on high alert since Friday, when a threat was found carved on a bathroom stall.

Whitney Young’s principal says it’s possible that the second threat may be a joke, but the school is taking the matter seriously.

The threat is being investigated by authorities.

Parents are guardians of students at Whitney Young will gather in a sign of solidarity at the corner of Laflin and Jackson at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

