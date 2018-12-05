× WGN MORNING NEWS “CHICAGO’S MERRY OWN” GIVEAWAY OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. Tune in to WGN Morning News at 9am from Monday, December 10, to Friday, December 14 to see featured prizes. Log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “Chicago’s Merry Own” contest logo to enter. Fill out the entry form with your name, e-mail address, zip code and phone number. Entrants must use their own names. Entrants will be able to submit an entry once every hour within the contest timeframe. Entries become the property of WGN-TV and will not be returned. WGN-TV is not responsible for entries that are lost, incomplete, garbled, corrupted, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from Monday, December 10, 2018 – Friday, December 14, 2018 at 12pm.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: On December 14, 2018 at approximately noon, Five (5) entries will be drawn randomly from all entries and named the Grand Prize Winners. Prizes will be drawn from highest ARV to lowest ARV. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Winners will be notified by e-mail or phone. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within twenty-four (24) hours of e-mail notification or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries for that specific prize. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one winner will be awarded per household.

4. THE PRIZE: Viewers can watch WGN Morning News for the featured prize of the day. There will be five (5) prizes total and five (5) Winners. Prizes include:

Blue Man Group and Blackhawks:

* Four (4) tickets to Blue Man Group at the Briar Street Theatre in Chicago; good for performances through March 31, 2019 (Subject to availability; Blackout dates include 12/19/18-1/6/19 and 2/14/19-2/17/19) (ARV: $69 each/$276 total)

* Four (4) 100 level tickets to a the 1/7/19 (ARV: $200 each/$800 total)

(Total ARV: $1,076)

The Ultimate Harlem Globetrotters Experience:

* Four (4) tickets for the Ultimate Harlem Globetrotters Experience which includes (4) VIP game tickets to the Dec 28, 7pm show at United Center + (4) Magic Pass pre-game event tickets + (4) meet & greet passes (ARV: $400)

Art Van:

* $500 Gift Card for Art Van Furniture (ARV: $500)

Ultimate Rosemont Staycation

One (1) “The Ultimate Rosemont Staycation” which includes:

* Overnight stay at Aloft Chicago O’Hare (exp. 12/30/19)

* A family four-pack of tickets + team swag for a Chicago Dogs 2019 season game at Impact Field

* $100 gift card to Fashion Outlets of Chicago

* $100 gift card to Hofbräuhaus Chicago

* $100 gift card to Bub City

* A 4-pack ticket voucher to a 2018 show of your choice at Joe’s Live (Blackout dates apply. Exp. 12/31/19)

* $100 gift card for Kings Dining & Entertainment featuring the new Draft Room

* 4 skate rental vouchers to Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at MB Financial Park at Rosemont (for 2018 holiday season, exp. 2/24/19)

* 4 ticket vouchers for Zanies Comedy Club in Rosemont (vouchers exp. 12/21/19. 2 item minimum purchase during the show. Must be 21 with photo ID. Reservations required.)

* (ARV: $940)

Apple Vacations:

· One (1) five-night trip to Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from Apple Vacations (ARV: $3,000). One winner (bringing one guest of twenty-one (21) years of age or older) will be eligible to win this prize. Includes airfare from Chicago airport to destination, transportation to and from hotel, all meals and drink on resort location and resort Apple Representative. Taxes, insurance, any applicable baggage fees, and additional expenses (such as optional excursions, spa treatments, phone calls and souvenirs) are the sole responsibility of the winner. All vacations are approved on a promotional basis & are subject to availability. Blackout dates do apply. Valid through 8/1/2019.

· Travel dates are final and will not be extended. Travel is not permitted during holiday periods including both 5 days prior to and after. Trips are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Apple Vacations reserves the right to substitute the vacation with another of equal value, equal Apple rating or within the same hotel chain should any unforeseen circumstance occur. Hotel to be determined by Apple Vacations. Trips are valid for 2 adults ONLY per room and do not include any special promotions. NO room upgrades. Winner must be at least 21 years old. Employees of participating companies and its properties, sponsors, vendors and their immediate families are not eligible to win. All departure/immigration taxes, insurance and fuel surcharges

(approximately $350-415 USD pp) must be paid by winner to Apple Vacations prior to departure. Winner and guest must provide their own passports (ARV: $3,000).

Winners will need to go to WGN-TV Studio, located at 2501 W Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 for pickup; Winner must bring a valid photo ID to claim the Prize. The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable; winning prize cannot be forwarded to another. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Company, Blue Man Group Organization, Apple Vacations, Secrets Cap Cana Resort and Spa in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Art Van Furniture, The Harlem Globetrotters, representatives of the Village of Rosemont/Fashion Outlet of Chicago and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 21 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since June 14, 2018 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded

to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, including breaking news, WGN-TV reserves the right to cancel the promotion.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://www.wgntv.com/privacy

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to: WGN-TV “Chicago’s Merry Own Giveaway” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618, by January 14, 2019.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Chicago’s Merry Own Giveaway” WGN-TV Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after December 14, 2018 and before January 14, 2019.