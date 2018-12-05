Vermont businessman builds huge middle finger to spite town officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTFORD, Vt. — A businessman was getting nowhere with some local politicians, so he let his artwork do the talking.

Ted Pelkey says he spent $4,000 on a massive sculpture of a middle finger.

The finger can be seen off a highway in Vermont. Pelkey says its for officials in the town of Westford.

"I'm hoping that we can get it through to the people in the town of Westford to have a really long look at the people who are running their town," Pelkey told WCAX-TV.

Pelkey has been having a dispute with the town over whether he can develop his property.

He says the fight has turned personal, so officials are getting the finger.

The town can't do anything about it because the structure is considered a work of art.