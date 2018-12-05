Princeton a cappella group cuts ‘Little Mermaid’ song over consent concerns

PRINCETON, NJ — A popular song from “The Little Mermaid” is causing controversy for an a cappella group at Princeton University.
According to The New York Times, the all-male “Princeton Tigertones” have a tradition while singing “Kiss the Girl” from the Disney classic, to call up a woman from the audience for some dancing. The group then also calls a male from the audience.
As the song comes to an end, the group encourages the two audience members to kiss.
In an op-ed for the Daily Princetonian last month, sophomore Noa Wollstein wrote, “Lyrics such as, ‘It’s possible she wants you too/There’s one way to ask her/It don’t take a word, not a single word/Go on and kiss the girl, kiss the girl,’ and ‘she won’t say a word/Until you kiss that girl,’ unambiguously encourage men to make physical advances on women without obtaining their clear consent.”
Wollstein continued, saying, “The fervor with which the all-male Tones press the man to kiss the female subject eerily amplifies the song’s assertions of toxic masculinity.”
Last week, the president of the “Tigertones” announced in a letter published to the Daily Princetonian that the group would remove the song from their set list in response to complaints that it violates consent.
“Because of these concerns, we are removing ‘Kiss the Girl’ from our active repertoire until we can arrive at a way to perform it that is comfortable and enjoyable for every member of our audience,” the letter reads.
The complaints quickly sparked backlash on social media: