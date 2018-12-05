PETA urges people to stop using ‘anti-animal language’

The animal rights organization PETA wants you to change the way you talk.

The group recently tweeted a photo, which offered alternatives for common phrases that use “anti-animal language.”

One example is saying “feed two birds with one scone” instead of “kill two birds with one stone.” Another example is instead of saying “bring home the bacon,” you should say “bring home the bagels.”

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are,” the group said.

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

Social media users have mocked the alternate phrases, with one person saying, “Come on PETA, there are bigger fish to fry.”