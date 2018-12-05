Mumps outbreak at Lewis University after at least 1 confirmed case, 7 probable cases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. -- Health officials are dealing with a mumps outbreak on the campus of Lewis University in Romeoville.

The Will County Health Department declared the outbreak after at least one confirmed case and seven probable cases among students at the university.

The state is now mandating all students, staff, and faculty provide proof of their immunizations by next Monday. It is already an enrollment requirement for full-time students, so classes are resuming as scheduled.

But, those who have no documentation of immunizations will have restricted access to the campus until Dec. 28.

Students say the outbreak is distressing, but they aren't overly concerned because they feel the school is taking the proper safety precautions,