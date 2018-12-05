More sun here to ease the December sunshine drought as a windy, wet storm churns across the South & Southeast; system threatens eye-catching snow tallies In the Virginia/North Carolina mountains; shifting jet streams to produce moderate warming mid/late next week
-
What state has the worst weather in the United States?
-
Saturday Forecast: Winter Storm Watch in effect Sunday, snow on the way
-
Rainy Sunday, chilly temps throughout week
-
Chilly temps through week
-
Snow is gone, but expect temps in the 20s
-
-
Cold, chilly temps throughout week
-
Cold weekend with snow possible
-
Cold but storm-free week ahead, some flurries possible
-
Warmer but rainy weekend, cold week follows
-
Slight warmup, snow, rain likely this weekend
-
-
Cold spell continues into the weekend, slight warmup next week
-
Unseasonably cold temperatures, some light snow
-
Flurries on the way, temps in the mid-30s