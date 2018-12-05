× Mitchell Trubisky expects to start for the Bears on Sunday against the Rams

LAKE FOREST – It wasn’t exactly a bombshell revelation, but it’s one that fans are still happy to hear from their quarterback after missing the last two games.

Most expected that Mitchell Trubisky would return from a nagging shoulder injury to face the Rams on Sunday night, and the quarterback made it clear that he intends to do so during his news conference on Wednesday.

“I do,” said Trubisky when asked if he expected to play this week. “I just have to show coach that I can play so I’m feeling good about where I’m at. As long as I can show him that I can go out there and do it, make all the throws, and be the player that I know I am, I feel confident that I’ll be able to go.”

Convincing Matt Nagy of that starts on Wednesday at practice when Trubisky will try to participate as much as he can. He’ll have Thursday and Friday’s workouts to do the same before the Bears face 11-1 Los Angeles at Soldier Field.

“It’s all based off where he’s at,” said Nagy of Trubisky. “His arrow is up right now, I like that. I feel good about where he’s at, and I’m excited to see when we get out there today at practice exactly where he is at.”

If healthy, this will be the end of Trubisky’s first “injury watch” of his young career. Hit while sliding on a quarterback scramble by Harrison Smith late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ victory over the Vikings on November 18th, Trubisky has been on the sidelines for a win over the Lions and a loss to the Giants.

Chase Daniel took his spot, hitting 53-of-76 passes for 515 yards with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions. Meanwhile, Trubisky has been undergoing rehabilitation for the injury while watching from the sidelines for the first time in his young career.

It seems that his efforts have worked as he gets closer to restarting what has been a successful second year with the team. Trubisky has completed 65.4 percent of his passes for 2,469 yards and 20 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions.

“My arm feels really good; just throwing as much as they let me and continue to take care of it,” said Trubisky of getting the shoulder healthy. “Get it stronger, do all the rehab treatment that I’ve got to do, and just making sure that I’m at 100 percent when I go back out there.”

It seems as if that will be sooner than later for the quarterback.