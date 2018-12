× Minor flooding will continues on segments of the Des Plaines and Kankakee Rivers

Wednesday afternoon the Illinois River will drop below flood at LaSalle, but minor flooding continues at Russell and Gurnee on the Des Plaines River and Shelby on the Kankakee River. Flood Advisories for nearly bankfull conditions are in effect for the Des Plaines River at Lincolnshire and the Rock River at Byron. The Kankakee River is still rising at Shelby, but rivers elsewhere are in a slow fall. Segments of rivers under Flood Warning/Advisory are green-shaded on the highlighted map.

Following is a listing of river stages and flood forecasts provided by the Chicago National Weather Service :