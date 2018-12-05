× Krispy Kreme selling 12 donuts for $1 with purchase of another dozen

It’s not National Donut Day, but Krispy Kreme is hoping its own sweet-themed holiday will convince customers to stop in for multiple boxes of donuts next week.

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its “Day of the Dozens” tradition on December 12 (or 12/12, get it?), offering customers who buy one dozen a second box of 12 classic glazed donuts for just $1. A dozen of the 190-calorie Krispy Kreme donuts normally costs about $8.

The one-day sale is available at participating locations, and is limited to two boxes per customer.

More details are available on their website.