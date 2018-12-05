× Jury awards $21.5M over 6-year-old boy’s drowning death

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — A Cook County jury has awarded $21.5 million to the family of a 6-year-old boy who drowned during a summer camp in suburban Chicago.

The family of Michal Duda claimed that he wasn’t properly supervised while part of a Justice Park District summer camp outing to a park pool in the neighboring community of Bridgeview in June 2014. He was pulled unresponsive from the water and his death was ruled an accident.

Family attorney Bradley Cosgrove says Michal didn’t know how to swim and should’ve been in the wading pool rather than the deeper main pool. He says video showed camp counselors for Michal’s group were inside the pool’s locker room and not outside watching the children.

Justice Park District officials didn’t immediately return a telephone message Wednesday seeking comment.